Anambra 2021: Etiaba, Ozigbo, 3 other guber candidates reel out campaign promises

Ahead of Anambra State November 6 poll, the governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Chief Ben. Etiaba, has vowed that his administration would fix all abandoned projects in the state if elected.

Etiaba, who is son of the state first female governor, Dame Virgy Etiaba, disclosed this, weekend at a governorship debate organised by Kwechiri N’oganiru Anambra, a social political interest group, with a theme ‘Operation Convince Me–Manifesto Defense.’

He queried the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, for abandoning several projects inhirited from his predecessors, including Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, which the governor left unfinished to embark on another edifice, Anambra State International conference centre.

“Why abandoned an existing project because you don’t want to give credit to your predecessor? Why build Anambra State International Conference Centres when Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, a project started many years ago remained unfinished? This abandoned project can serve that purpose and more if completed. Besides, the conference centre will cause more traffic gridlocks ( because is located along Enugu-Onitsha expressway). I will fix other abandoned infrastructural projects including formerly constructed roads that have failed,” he added.

He also stated that his administration would be anchored on four projects namely, security, education, health, agriculture and integrated infrastructure, which according to him, would make it possible for Anambra State bigwigs to bring home their wealth to develop the state.

Four other gubernatorial candidates that attended the debate were Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Geoff Onyejegbu of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Dr Godwin Maduka (Accord Party) and Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo (African Democratic Congress, ADC).

Ozigbo promised to transform the state agricultural sector, as well as uplift the faces of Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Omambala to befitting cities; Onyejegbu said he would involve indigenous technocrats and experience in running his administration; Maduka vowed to attract foreign investors to raise funds needed in transforming the state; while Nwankpo maintained that his administration would build stable families and homes.

In a closing remarks, one of the organisers of the event, Mr Anslem Onuorah, commended the candidates for honouring their invitation, and urged voters to vote according to their conscience.