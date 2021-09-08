Anambra 2021: FG threatening opposition leaders to join APC – Group



Leaders of some political parties under the auspices of Allied political parties (APP), Wednesday, raised alarm over attempt by some government officials using anti-graft agencies to force opposition political parties to join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).



The leader of African Development Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, who raised the alarm in a press briefing in Awka, alleged that opposition political parties’ leaders in the country were being forced to dump their parties and join the APC or face the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



Nwosu, flanked by other leaders of the group, cited Kogi state as an example of state where the federal ‘might’ is being used to intimidate a whole state government, while Anambra state is facing attempt to ‘enthrone’ APC government at all course.



According to him, votes must count and a popular person must emerge as governor in Anambra state November 6 gubernatorial poll even if all leaders of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others should decamp to APC.



He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to wakeup and face the governance with a view to addressing the insecurity confronting the nation amidst impunity and maladministration in his government.



“Corrupt politicians are diminishing our democracy. We are troubled by the security situation in the country. President Buhari should be worried over the current security situation in the country and do something to address the challenges as he winds his eight year tenure. He was voted to power in 2015 because people wanted him to fight corruption which was his basic campaign mantra.



“EFCC is being used to threatening people especially the leaders of opposition political parties to dump their parties to APC. People are dumping PDP and APGA to APC. On Anambra State election, events is still unfolding. We want to make it clear that join APC by force syndrome won’t make Anambra voters to vote APC. APC candidate will still fail even if all party leaders are forced to join the party. Anambra will resist any attempt to use seen and unseen forces to foist leader on her,” he added.