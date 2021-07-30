Anambra 2021: God not your prophesy makes governor, Uba replies Primate Ayodele

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for Anambra State 2021 poll, Senator Andy Uba, Friday, said the winner of the November 6 election would be determined by God not “prophesy.”

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, had in a recent prophesy claimed that the APC would not win the poll with Uba as candidate unless it fields Chief George Moughalu, former Auditor of the party as flag bearer.

But replying Ayodele, Uba in a statement signed by the Director General, Andy Uba Campaign Council, Hon. Paul Chukwuma, described the Pastor’s comment as unbecoming of a man of God and amounts to ridiculing the God’s altar.

“Again, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Ayodele, in another set of his controversial prophecies painted unflattering image of the forthcoming election in Anambra state and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Primate Ayodele claimed that God​ showed him that there would be advanced rigging during the election, adding that the outcome would determine so many things ahead of 2023. He claimed that in his said vision, the ruling party wants to go all out to rig the election in favour of its candidate.

“It may help to also recall that the same self proclaimed man of God had prophesied that APC stands a better chance of winning the election if it fields George Muoghalu, and the APC aspirant was defeated by Distinguished Senator Andy Uba at the party Primary election. To now come out to foresee doomsday for the state, the same APC and the country because his preferred candidate, Muoghalu, is no longer in the race shows the depth of charlatanism Primate Ayodele has fallen into.

“We urge him to copy good examples from men of God who understand that one of the most cherished values of Christianity is it’s solute neutrality in human politics. It doesn’t signify impassivity. It simply acknowledges that rulership comes from God. Therefore, a situation where a so called man of God wakes up at random to make strange permutations in the name of prophesies like he has been doing, particularly in the last few days on Anambra state politics leaves so much to be questioned. We advised the cleric not to bring God’s altar to ridicule,” Chukwuma added.

The council further enumerated some prophesis of Ayodele that never came to fruition to include in 2019 when according to them, he predicted that former Senate President, Bukora Saraki would win the presidential election for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a case of prophesy against emergence of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state.

Sent from Yahoo Email App for Android