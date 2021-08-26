Anambra 2021: Group insists on retiring moneybags, politicians with questionable characters





Good Governance Ministry (GGM), an advocacy group, has charged political parties and candidates participating on Anambra state November 6 governorship election to embrace issues-based campaign or risk being retired from politics.

Leader of the group, Mr Chinedu Asuzu, who stated this in a public sensitisation programme in Awka, posited that electorate in the state would use the opportunity to sack and retire moneybags and politicians with questionable characters from active politics and leadership.

“Our people have suffered so much in the hands of internal and external enemies that they need political leaders who can show them real love in truth and honesty. Our people have failed to play issue- based politics. Political positions are determined by moneybags and stakeholders of questionable characters, thereby making a mess of our rich cultural heritage.

“This year election means a lot to every Igbo man. We won’t allow that to happen again. Our voters will retire political moneybags and politicians without a known ideology from politics as the days of money politics have expired. Government are employed by the people to serve peoples’ interest and that is why they are called public servants,” he insisted.

He further said his group had been on radio sensitisation campaign for over one year to help mobilise over one million voters and also reorientate the populace.

“As the leader of Good Governance Ministry, we have since started mobilizing one million voters and we request for collaboration with good men and women of good conscious who desire positive change in our land to join hands with GGM in promoting ideological politics. We hold weekly political meeting every Saturday by 2pm in Awka. The Ministry is also assisting people via online voters registration exercise.

“Our education system is in a mess! Our academic curriculum is designed to produce certificate tigers .There is a need for total overhaul ! We need to build a competitive system that will allow a visionary leader to emerge and perform .Yes, the 1999 constitution as amended is against the collective wishes of our people but a State Governor has a lot of constitutional power to effect people driven reform and programmes,” he stated.