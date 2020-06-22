Anambra 2021: I ‘ll defeat APGA candidate, emerge governor – Ekwunife



Senator Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central District at the Red Chamber has expressed optimism that she would defeat the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate at the 2021 gubernatorial poll to occupy Anambra state government house if wins the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket. Ekwunife, who disclosed this in Awka, while addressing the PDP ward chairmen and local government party chairmen, over her ambition to be governor, said although the election might be war-like, she has all it takes to triumph.



“If PDP wants a government house, let them give me our party governorship ticket. I will win the election. Let all the political parties in Anambra state present one candidate, I will defeat them. I don’t think I have many challenges winning elections. All I need is your support and ticket, I will be there, I have done it before and I will do it again.



“This election is war, this is not an ordinary election, we are going to battle to remove the party in power and when you are going for such a battle, you don’t need your second best but your best. We cannot put our best on the bench. Our target is the government house, we must go with our best, tested, trusted and okayed to deliver, which is me,” she stated.



On the issue of zoning the governorship seat to the south, Ekwunife said she was most favoured because she is from Anambra South, married to Anambra Central, and schooled at Anambra North.

“Some people said there is zoning, assuming and not conceding there is zoning, though, PDP said there is no zoning, but if Anambra people say there is zoning, it favours me most. Women have dual citizenship. I am from Anambra South by birth and married to a man from Anambra Central. I schooled at Onitsha, Anambra north. A woman can represent her people either from her place of birth or her husband’s place,” Ekwunife said.