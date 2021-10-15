Anambra 2021: Igbo in Diaspora move against violence, poll manipulations

Igbo leaders in The Diaspora, Friday, vowed to employ any legal means to resist attempts by anyone or political party to manipulate the Anambra state November 6 governorship election.

The leaders also viewed the security challenges bedevilling the state and other parts of the South-east region as “a ploy to intimidate, cause apathy and rig the poll.”

They spoke at Awka, the state capital, during the launch of 2021 Anambra gubernatorial-poll Anti-Fraud Situation Room, a platform setup to checkmate and prevent electoral violence and manipulations by the Civil Society Committee for Anti-fraud Election Security (CISCAES) in collaboration with the Anambra state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The chairman, Igbo World Assembly, Chief Nwachukwu Anikwenze, said allowing Anambra state to be destablised would create rooms for the country to retrogress “because the state has brighter personalities to lead Nigeria to a Promised Land.”

“Any attempt to impose someone will fail woefully because of the calibres of people we have here. This is not a place for agberos. Anambra State is too big for touts to dictate for or impose a candidate on. Our state is not for sale. Those who didn’t win free and fair election at their states cannot come here and impose one on us,” he said.

Also speaking, the president of Anambra People in Germany, Mr. Joseph Ebelechukwu, said at their October 7 meeting in Germany, they issued a communiqué condemning the violence in the state, and resolved to protest any further breakdown of law and order or manipulations in the state.

Earlier, the convener, CISCAES, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, said the situation room was positioned to act as “a voice to the voiceless, and a platform to reach the world on the goings in the state, especially during the governorship poll.”