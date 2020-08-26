Anambra 2021: Ilonzo backs zoning, cautions against violence

A psychic and healer, Chief Mrs Flora Nkemakonam Ilonzo, has appealed to contestants and political parties in Anambra State 2021 governorship poll to abide by the zoning formula which has been in existence in the state.

Anambra South senatorial zone had been clamouring that it was its turn to produce the successor of Governor Willie Obiano, who hails from Anambra North. Former Governors Peter Obi and Chris Ngige were respectively from Anambra Central, a reason why the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), was canvassing for South to produce a governor, while other parties were kicking.



Ilonzo, the founder of Centre for Psychic and Healing Administration (CPHA), Awka, while addressing a zoom meeting monitored by our reporter, said it was necessary the state maintain zoning for equity, justice and peace to reign supreme.

“I am begging political parties to go back to drawing board. If zoning formula has been in section, let us maintain it. I am not a politician. I am a psychic and healer. I see people who are planning to kill and cause violence. They should be careful and keep off.



“If not, they will meet their Waterloo. What we want is peace to reign. You can’t get anywhere with violence. The price of every action you take awaits you. Our people should also try to get a committee of former governors forum. This will help us to easily relate in one voice. Igbo need one voice to make peace to reign,” she stated.



On some African Americans, who recently returned Igbo land following the fact that DNA result proved it, Ilonzo advised governors of South East geopolitical zone to either provide lands for the returnees to be integrated or liase with other stakeholders like President General and Traditional rulers to ensure they were integrated in their communities.



“I am appealing to our people who had one male or one female in their family or lineage to bring those of our people as their brothers. Some of the things happening to some families are because their ancestors sold their beloved. Some of those sold died on the trip, some killed for one thing or another. This is why some homes have only a male or female.

“Some homes are facing other challenges like giving birth to embeciles, and so on. I am appealing to our people to help by bringing our African Americans that have identified Igbo as their roots through DNA. Family whose ancestors sold anyone should bring them home and adopt them as their brother or sister, accommodate and allow them to complete or full rights and privileges as their siblings. That will help to apease the God and thereby save our land.

“it is not affecting those families alone. It is affecting the entire Igbo race. I would have done that if not that I gave out 8 plots of lands to the less privileged in 2017. I don’t have much to provide them. But if they can come to my centre, I will help them to locate their real families. I have some plants in my herbal gardens they can use to wash their heads after which they will remember and locate where they come from. The herbal has other benefits,” she added. On coronavirus, the herbalist who has different species of plants in her centre, enjoined people to be taken a tip of red oil early morning daily, as well as consume lots of fruits and vegetables to stay healthy and safe.