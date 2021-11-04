Anambra 2021: INEC assures transparent poll as 18 Governorship candidates sign peace accord

The 18 governorship candidates contesting for Anambra state November 6 poll, Thursday, signed a peace accord of Saturday.

The event which took place at Awka, the state capital was facilitated by the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former Head of State, General Abdulsami Abubakar.

Among the candidates were Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP); Senator Andy Uba, All Progressive Congress (APC); Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP); and Prof. Charles Soludo, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the Peace Committee, General Abdulsami Abubakar (rtd), said it was aimed at ensuring that the candidate conduct themselves in a professional and peaceful manner ahead of the Governorship election.

Abdulsalami, who said he envisaged a situation where the state would maintain its status of peace, urged concerned stakeholders to corporate with the INEC and security agencies for a credible exercise.

Speaking also, the National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, reemphasised that the election would be transparent even as he reiterated the needs for new innovations in result management, safety of personnel and, security of materials.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba Alkali, represented by DIG in charge of Operation, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, noted that peace must be maintained before, during and after the Anambra election.

Earlier, the State Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Mr Uche Ugwuoji, called on stakeholders to abide by the peace accord as it would help Anambra to make a right choice through ballot having suffered badly in the hands of political leaders since inception.

