Anambra 2021: INEC recruits, trains 2,206 corps members as ad-hoc staff

The Anambra state Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Yetunde Baberinwa, weekend, revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered and trained a total of 2,206 Corps members for 2021 gubernatorial poll.

Baderinwa disclosed this while flagging off the 2021 Batch B stream 1 carnival held at the state permanent orientation camp, Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, Awka South LGA, assuring that the scheme was ready to participate and ensure that the November 6 election was credible and transparent.

“I have also warned all the corps members trained to participate in the governorship election to avoid violation of the scheme’s code of conduct, NYSC bye-laws or INEC electoral Act. There are consequences for violating any of them. The political parties and their candidates should also play by the rules and avoid any attempt to distract the Corps members from discharging their assignment during the exercise,” she added.

Meanwhile during the carnival, Urhobo tribe (platoon 9), cronwed Baderinwa with a Chieftaincy title, Elohor (Kind mother) one of Urhobo Kingdom.

Ovie Aghogho, the Akporokpo (Lion) one of Urhobo Kingdom, who led platoon 9 comprising Urhobo speaking people, also added that henceforth, the NYSC coordinator should be addressed as Olorugo (Chief), maintaining that she merited the honour due to her contributions to youth emancipation and National development.

Responding, Olorugo Yetunde Baderinwa, who stressed that ideas of culture was to bring Corps members together culturally to promote national unity, assured that she would do more to uplift the plights of youth and overall unity, peace and national integration.

The 2021 batch B stream 1 carnival also featured cultural presentations, match past, ultimate search and competitions from corps members from other Nigerian tribes including the Igbo, Fulani, Hausa, Tiv, and Yoruba.