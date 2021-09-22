Anambra 2021: I‘ve no case to answer at US, UK – Andy Uba

Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, Tuesday, denied allegations that he was barred from entering the United Kingdom and United States of America due to some corrupt practices.

Some online media houses had claimed that Uba was barred after allegedly engaging in corrupt practices as a personal assistant to the former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Domestic Affairs.

But the former senator to Anambra South, in a statement signed by the Director General of his campaign council, Hon. Paul Chukwuma, described it as fake news, adding that he had travelled to the countries recently.

“AUCC is constrained to make a proper response on the matter given that a highly respected medium, the Premium Times, inexplicably made its platform available for its use and unprofessionally called such trash. As published on 20th September, the media concerned, including Premium Times, alleged that Sen. Uba was indicted some years back for, in their own words, “smuggling dollars to the U.S and pound to the UK’.

“The next statement in the report betrayed the true intention of the story as smear campaign when it added that Andy Uba is already “a step away from possibly becoming the next governor of Anambra State. As pointed out, the said report had been circulated in the media 18 years ago, even when Sen. Uba contested and won Anambra Governorship election. What this means is that the report was of no effect then and would be of no effect in the forthcoming election.

“Secondly, between then and now, Sen. Uba has been in UK and US countless number of times. As a matter of fact, Sen. Uba was in the US barely two months ago on some high level engagements. If there were issues on the alleged indictment, certainly credible media, both in Nigeria and the countries involved would have reported it.

“Publishing a rehash of a purported affidavit that made the claims as it were without an update on the case clearly portrays gross unprofessionalism by the selected media involved. For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Uba, since his advent in Nigerian politics has proven to be a rare breed. He has carefully kept a clean nose in keeping with his deep moral principles,” he revealed.

