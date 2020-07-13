Anambra 2021: Nnamani sure of APC victory

A former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will wrench power from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and take over the mantle of governance in Anambra state come 2021.

Nnamani made this known at his home town at the weekend during a welcome party organised by APC stakeholders in Enugu state. He stated that the new caretaker committee of the party would reposition the party to win all political positions in the country, especially in the South-east.

“The South-east stakeholders of the party are now united and formidable to compete with other political parties.

“Next year will be election in Anambra and it will be a show of strength between APC and any other political party. We will try to do well in Anambra, using Imo as our take off point and launching pad.

“So, some people said Ndigbo can’t get together. We are beginning to show that we can get together. All the political leaders in the South-east states and ministers were present in Owerri and that is our second meeting since the inauguration of National Caretaker Committee.

“The party will now work as a team, play as a team, not a faction any more. For instance, some states have several party membership card and we want to see the harmonisation of those registers so that the party has a unity register, no parallel structures.

“The key thing is that the national leader has requested members who have gone to court for one reason or the other to withdraw such cases to give chance for reconciliation for the party to become a unified party that can go for election and work as a team,” he said.

Earlier in a welcome address by APC chairman of Enugu North local government, Ogenyi Innocent, commended Senator Nnamani for his appointment, saying it is an appointment well deserved.