Anambra 2021: Over 5000 ADP, APM, YPP excos, members dump parties candidates​ to APC

Over 5000 state executives and members of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Allied People’s Movement (APM) and Young Progressive Party (YPP), Friday, dumped their parties and Governorship candidates to join All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State.

The decampees, received at Marble Arch hotels Awka, the State capital by the State Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike and his executive, and the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, and his campaign council.

ADP cross carperters were led by its state party Chairman, Chief Mathias Ameke; APM state Chairman, Evangelist Isaac Onuka led his team; while the YPP’s State former Vice Chairman, Peter Okoye and Comrade Obiora Ochiudo ( Chairman of Idemili North LGA of YPP and Chairman of all the local government chairmen of the party), did same.

They pledged to work for the interest of APC, appealed to be accommodated and treated fairly because according to them, the move to join the party became necessary after discovering that Uba, the flag bearer was the Messiah Anambra State was yearning for.

“By this move, APM is buried in Anambra State completely. I am the state Chairman. I am here with my 30 State executive members, LG executives, ward executives and members. We have decided belong to APC and work for Senator Uba’s victory. Please, accord us equal treatment you accord to other members of APC,” Onuka appealed on behalf of his former party chieftains.

Addressing them, the State Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, maintained that the party was big to accommodate all, assuring that every member would be given its due right and privileges not minding time of entry.

Earlier, the APC candidate, Senator Andy Uba, thanked Anambra populace for believing in, assuring that if elected, his administration would try all it could to reposition the state, including job creation with the support of all.

Blueprint reports that the governorship candidates of ADP, Prince Afam Ume-Ezeoke; Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu of APM and Sensor Ifeanyi Ubah of YPP have not responded to the development.