Anambra 2021: PDP hands quit notice to APGA





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state has accused the state ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) government of failure to deliver on its mandate.

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP and Director of Publicity for Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation (VCO), Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, asked APGA led Government to prepare a handover note as electorate would no longer vote them.

According to him, PDP and its governorship candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, was the chosen one to give Anambra state a quality, responsible and responsive government.

“No amount of distractions will stop Anambra people from showing APGA the way out and hold them accountable for their actions and inactions. APGA government has touched everything good handed over to her with leprous hands and relegated Anambra State from being the best in Nigeria to a laughing stock in the comity of states.

“A man who is not conscious of the existence of a problem cannot be trusted with the responsibility of finding solution to such problem, since the APGA governorship candidate, Prof Charles Soludo is not aware that Anambra State is broken, no thanks to the clueless administration of APGA government, then he cannot do anything to redeem the state.” Nwangwu noted.

He challenged the APGA government to make public its handover notes detailing all finished and on going projects as was done by former governor Peter Obi at inception of the present government

“Anambra state had the best road network in Nigeria, all the towns and communities were effectively linked when the saddle of leadership was handed over to the APGA controlled government. Today, the roads are not maintained and new ones are not constructed. Anambra state had the best Primary Health Care Delivery system with the highest accredited tertiary institution for health workers training.

“All the senatorial zones had two or three accredited health centers well equipped. Obiano was handed a zero debt profile with over N75b savings in local banks and future generation savings in dollars in different banks. All these have been wasted without any commensurate tangible developments on ground or savings anywhere. The APGA government is amassing debts in banks and financial institutions yet no development is going on in any part of the state. Certainly, time has come for the people to say bye to a bad riddance,” he maintained.