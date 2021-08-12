Anambra 2021: PDP leadership, stakeholders rally support for Ozigbo

Stakeholders and leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state, Thursday, reaffirmed their support to the governorship candidate of the party for November 6 gubernatorial poll, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

Speaking at a meeting hosted by the candidate in Awka, the state chairman of PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, disclosed that the party as a united family was ready to campaign for Ozigbo so as to achieve an overwhelming victory to Anambra populace.

“I want to reassure all Anambrarians, particularly our party leadership and followers of our determination to join forces with the candidate of the party in the person of Mr Valentine Ozigbo to ensure victory for our party come November 6, 2021. Ozigbo has our collective support, and we will work with him to win the governorship election.”

“I thank the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Working Committee (NWC), and National Executive Committee (NEC), members and other leaders of the party, and we urge them to rally around the party’s candidate,” he maintained.

Responding, the PDP flag bearer, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, commended the party stakeholders for the unanimous endorsement, which according to him, was positioning the party as united and unbeatable at the election.

“The PDP is the most popular party in Anambra State, and this year’s election presents the best opportunity for us to deliver true dividends of democracy to Ndi Anambra. We are set to launch a robust campaign that will reach people at the grassroots. We will run an issue-based campaign that will cater to the immediate needs of Ndi Anambra.”

“Since I emerged as the party’s candidate, we have embarked on wide consultations to ensure that the PDP presents a united front, and I am encouraged by the broad acceptance that my candidacy has received within and outside the PDP,” Ozigbo added.

Blueprint reports that the meeting was attended by Senator Uche Ekwunife, Chairperson of Valentine Ozigbo Governorship Campaign Council; the State PDP Working Committee members led by Chief Nwobu, some BoT members of the party and others.

