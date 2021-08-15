Anambra 2021: PDP to reconcile Uba, others, inaugurates campaign council to deliver Ozigbo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday, officially inuagurated Senator Uche Ekwunife-led Valentine Ozigbo governorship campaign council ahead of Anambra State November 6 poll.

Chairperson of the campaign council, Senator Uche Ekwunife, while inaugurating members of the council in Awka, assured that they would reconcile with Chief Chris Uba, Chief Linus Ukachukwu and other aggrieved members of the party with a view to deliver their candidate at ease.

Uba is leader of Chukwudi Umeaba factional state executive of PDP that produced his elder brother, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, as candidate against the wish of the national leadership of the party whose recognised primary produced Mr Valentine Ozigbo as flag bearer.

“Dear Party faithful, efforts are on to ensure that all our aggrieved members are reconciled and re-united back to the party, especially our great leaders Chief Chris Uba, and Chief Linus Ukachukwu amongst others. These are stakeholders that their support will be immeasurably needed,” Ekwunife noted.

She further urged commitment and unity among the party towards ensuring that Ozigbo emerge winner in the forthcoming election, even as she unveiled Dr Alex Obiogbolu, a former gubernatorial aspirant of PDP, as director general of the campaign team, and encouraged 21 local government areas and 326 electoral wards to inaugurate their arms immediately.

The director general of the campaign team, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, in a remark, assured that the campaign organisation would work in peace and unity with the party structure and entire Anambra state for a landslide victory for the party.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of PDP for Anambra state 2021 poll, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, described his mandate as a divine project, and solicited support of all to realise his dream of brighter Anambra.

“This is a divine mandate. I have knelt down in appealing to other governorship aspirants of our party to forgive and join me to deliver Anambra to PDP. I am still kneeling down to beg you all. Please, we have spent alot. Let us not waste more money in pursuing this project elsewhere. Let us join hands with Iyom (Ekwunife) and other leaders of PDP k’Anambra chawapu (for a brighter Anambra state). We have the contacts. We have the resources,” he noted.