Anambra 2021: Put your houses in order, INEC tells political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties featuring in Anambra governorship election to put their houses in order and carry out responsible campaigns.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, gave the advice when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Okoye urged political parties to carry out responsible campaigns in consonance with safety regulations as well as consider the security situation in the country.

He advised parties to seek clarification from the commission on matters of national security.

Okoye said that the commission was working hard to deliver on its mandate of ensuring credible Anambra governorship election.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate with INEC, saying the conduct and delivery of a good election was a multi stakeholders’ venture.

“The commission is working assiduously to get its facilities and processes ready for the election.

“The commission has completed the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Anambra wherein it devolved to the 326 Registration Areas as well as the 21 local government offices and the state office.

“The commission is finalising arrangements to deploy its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to Anambra and various enlightenment and voter education programmes are ongoing in the state.

“The commission is moving fast to rebuild its Anambra collation center, storage facilities and office buildings and facilities burnt or damaged by arsonists,’’ Okoye added.

He recalled that INEC had informed Nigerians that prior to the attack on its facilities, it had delivered over 50 per cent of the non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the election to the Anambra office.

He noted that all the materials already delivered including 326 generating sets retrieved from all the Registration Areas and seven utility vehicles meant for electoral operations were destroyed by attackers. (NAN)