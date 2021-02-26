Anambra 2021 won’t be won by unseen spirit, PDP replies APC

The Anambra state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Friday, slammed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, over his claims that the state November 6 governorship poll would be won by the All Progressive Congress (APC) using unforeseen spirit.

Ngige reportedly made the comment at Aroh, Idemili South LGA while revalidating the membership of his party at the on-going APC nationwide registration and revalidation exercise.

But the state chairman of PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, in his reaction, said the state was not under military rule “where anyone or group can subvert the will of the masses by using forces to impose leadership.”

Nwobu, who spoke at the state PDP secretariat in Awka after receiving 21 Sienna cars donated to the party by Dr. Winston Udeh, a gubernatorial aspirant, also reiterated that neither Ngige nor the Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who made similar comments in the past, had the capacity to determine “who becomes the next governor of Anambra state.”

He said, “I want to inform the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma and our brother, Chris Ngige who at separate functions in Anambra state boasted that their party, APC would use unforeseen forces and unforeseen spirit to win the state governorship poll, that we are not in the military rule. Again, Anambra state is not Imo state where people can use the Supreme Court to become governor.

“No single soul can try that. PDP is well prepared for this election. We are not leaving any stone unturned to see that our candidate emerges victorious. We are at the grassroots seeking the people mandate.”

Earlier, Dr. Udeh said the desire to see PDP take over the Awka Government House from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), through grassroots mobilisation, was why he gifted the vehicles to the party officials.