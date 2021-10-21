Anambra 2021: ZLP candidate fires warning shot at politicians

The governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Anambra state November 6 poll, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has warned politicians in the state against compromising the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible election.

Okonkwo, who spoke in a press conference at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, after a town hall meeting, and presentation of research finding on Igba boyi (Apprenticeship and the Igbo entrepreneurial incubation scheme) sponsored by his NGO, Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, said he was confident that the electoral umpire has all it takes to organise a free and fair election.

“INEC is prepared to organise a credible, free and fair election. I have confidence on INEC. It has all it takes to deliver. But the problems are desperate politicians. They will try their best to scuttle the INEC activities. But it will not work. Electorate in Anambra State already know their choice candidate. And they are ready to resist any attempt to overturn their choice. They should be allowed to make their choice,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the electorate to come out enmasse on November 6 and vote for him, because aside the fact that he was the only qualified candidate without a godfather, his government would be an all inclusive, involving women and youth, with a focus on 10-point agenda for economic and social transformation.

“Come out and exercise their franchise, and leave the rest for me. Your votes will definitely count. Vote for me. My core programmes and projects are rapid rural development, economic growth with jobs, revitalisation of education and human capital development, youth manpower development and employment, planned urbanisation and urban renewal, peace and security, improved access to basic health services, Diaspora engagement, rebuilding our ethical infrastructure, and social welfare and poverty eradication,” he added.

On why he hosted a town hall meeting with university community as well as sponsored a research project, Okonkwo said the exercises which would be continuous, were geared towards brainstorming on ideas and developing plans for rapid socio-economic development of Anambra state and the entire South East region.



Earlier at the research presentation, the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Charles Esimone, represented by Prof. Frederick Odibo (Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics), and the Director, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School (UBS), Prof. Emma Okoye, said the institution was ready to partner any individual or groups to conduct research on business opportunities in order to grow Nigeria economy.

The lead Investigator of the research team, Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu had while unveiling the work decried that decline in Igbo cultural values and get-rich-quick syndrome was affecting Igbo apprenticeship modal, and urged government support through provision of affordable education to resuscitate and remodel it.



