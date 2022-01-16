Anambra: 300 indigent citizens get Salvation Army’s free medical services

At least 300 indigent citizens and others residing within Aguata local government area of Anambra state and its environs have benefitted from a three-day medical outreach organised by the Salvation Army at Amesi.

Blueprint learnt that the medical outreach sponsored by Apostle Nnamdi Mbaigbo of Tropical Gate Foundation for Sustainable Development, was a quarterly programme aimed at providing free medical services such as diagnosis, drug prescriptions and general advice, eye operation or issuance of medicated glasses to patients suffering from eye-related problems, malaria, HIV, sugar and prostate.

Speaking to Blueprint, Mr Henry Okoro Mgbebuihe, Pastor in charge of Salvation Army Amesi, one of the communities in Aguata council area, explained that the programme which has run for six consecutive years was aimed at reaching the unreached especially the less privileged.

Also speaking, Apostle Obiora Agbasiere, the head of strategic planning for the outreach, added that the programme was anchored on Jeremiah 8:22 which requested for physicians in the land to heal the sick, noting that they would in future, extend it to other parts of Anambra state.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mr Nweke Onukwube and Mrs Chinelo Ubaka, explained that since they started participating on the medical outreach, management of their age-long sicknesses had been easier.