Anambra: 5 federal lawmakers, 6 others join APC

The Yobe state governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee received 11 lawmakers including five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as, three members of the Anambra State House of Assembly who defected from the opposition PDP and APGA to APC.

The decampees, according to a statement released by Buni’s spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, are Barr. Douglas Egbuna, a Anabra state House of Assembly, Ebuchi Offor, member Anambra state House of Assembly, Vincent Oguwelu, a serving Reps member, Ifeanyichukwu Ibezi, a former Reps member, emeka Anoku, another former Reps member.

Others are chris Emeka, a serving member of green chamber, Ifeanyi Monah- member Reps, Ohwudili Ezenwa-Reps, Chinwe Nwaebili -former Speaker Anambra House of Assembly, Chuma Nzeribe- member Anambra Assembly and Emeka Azubogu- a serving member Reps member.

Gov. Buni while congratulating the new members, said they made the right decision by joining the national party and bringing their people to the national movement.

“You have taken the right decision at the right time, you will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party” Buni assured.

The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, deputy Senate President Omo Agege, the governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi states assisted the party chairman to receive the new members.