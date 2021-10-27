Anambra: Accord candidate dimisses merger rumours with APGA



Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party in the November 6 election in Anambra state, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has dismissed rumours that he was about to collapse his structure into the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).



Dr. Maduka rather vowed to inflict crushing defeat on the APGA candidate, Prof. Charles Soludo and other contestants in the election.



The governorship hopeful spoke in Asaba, where he addressed a mammoth crowd of Anambrarians resident in Delta state.



Dr. Maduka said he stood out among the contestants as the only person with the capacity to transform Anambra into a Dubai of some sort.



He said if elected, within the first 100 days of his administration, the Onitsha-Enugu road would be constructed.



Saying that an airport would be developed, Maduka said that he would collaborate with the Federal Government to dredge the River Niger all the way to Atlantic Ocean to facilitate the clearing of containers.



Accoding to him,”we need a new change and a new face in Anambra, and I represent that new face. I have contributed over $500 million to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Anambra.



I would not be here if I had seen any alternative among my co-contestants. They are all good in different things but the governance of Anambra State right now, I don’t need to stay away until I finish what I came for, they can maintain it.



“To take us out of this hole, I am the only one who can do it because I have the antecedents that no one else has, and they all know it. I will fix Anambra in every aspect because I have done it before,” he said.



He pleaded with the authorities, youths and other stakeholders to allow the election hold “because time is not on our side. We don’t want to lose this opportunity because I have what it takes to help my people cross the bridge.”



The President-General of Anambra state town unions in Delta, Mr. Victor Mbanefo at event appealed Anambrarians to vote wisely and elect person with proven integrity.



“Dr. Maduka has the capacity to transform the Anambra into one of the international communities.He has travelled round and learnt a lot from the best countries of the world, I believed that all sectors would be touched.