Anambra: Aide reveals Soludo’s plans for entertainment, tourism sectors

A member of Anambra State Transition Committee for the incoming administration of Prof Charles Soludo, Hon. Chinedu Nwoye, has said that the governor-elect would invest on film village and use it to transform the state entertainment and tourism sectors.

Nwoye, who is also the coordinator, All Soludo Support Group, one of the organisations that championed election of the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), disclosed this in Awka while inspecting the pace of work at the ongoing film village, an entertainment center being built by Alkebulan Productions in partnership with the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) radio and television.

According to him, entertainment and tourism were among the key sectors Soludo has interest on, and would surely utilised every opportunity at his disposal to transform the industries for the betterment of the state once his administration takes off on March 17, 2022.

He commended the Managing Director, ABS, Chief Uche Nworah, and Alkebulan Productions for the investment, which according to him, was a Private Public Partnership (PPP), even as he assured that the facility would attract more investors into the state including the Nollywood, music and movie producers.

“I believed that the incoming administration will invest on this. If you go through his manifestos you will see where he provided for entertainment and tourism. This facility when completed is expected to boost the Anambra State entertainment and tourism sectors. It will attract more industries, local and foreign investors, including the Nollywood, music and video producers to Anambra State.

“With this we can be supplying content to GoTV, African Magic and others. We can even decide to lunch big entertainment shows (like Big Brother Nija), revive and introduce African wrestling competitions, Mbem (flute) shows and others. I have also encouraged them to plant natural trees like Oji (kolanut), palm trees, ukwa trees (African breadfruit) and other vegetations so that our people when visiting the place will have a lot to learn.

“They can also run a natural eatery where people can come in to eat local delicacies, drink raffia wines and others. Students and tourists can equally spend time in the film village while on excursion. So, it is a worthwhile investments. I am encouraging more entertainers, producers and lovers of Anambra State to support this initiative,” he said.



Earlier, Mr Okechukwu Udeh, the Director of Administrations and Productions, Alkebulan Productions, explained that the facility would soon be completed and contains village squares, king palace, locally made mud thatched houses, streams, markets and others.

Udeh also revealed that the film village when completed would be a hub for movie and music productions, host for entertainment programmes, cultural events and competitions, among others.



