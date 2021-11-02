Anambra: All set for stakeholders, peace accord parleys – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has stated that all is set for Wednesday’s stakeholders meeting and signing of peace accord Thursday by all the candidates of the 18 political parties standing for the Anambra state governorship election.

Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, who stated this Tuesday in a statement noted that Bishop Hassan Kukah, one of the conveners of the National Peace Committee was in company of the INEC boss, Prof Mahmood Yakubu who was already in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

The statement noted that “Yakubu and his entourage comprising National Commissioners, members of the technical team, directors and other directing staff, were already in Akwa.

The statement further said, “Yakubu is billed to attend the traditional and final stakeholders meeting today in Awka, to discuss final aspects of the Anambra state governorship election, scheduled for Saturday 6th November 2021.”

“He will also on Thursday attend the Peace Accord ceremony, where all the contesting candidates of the 18 Political Parties will commit themselves to peace in writing”, Oyekanmi said.