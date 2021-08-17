Anambra: APC appoints Uzodinma, Omo-Agege, 22 other govs to lead campaign

Ahead the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma as chairman, National Campaign Committee to lead 22 other governors to campaign for the party.

Other party leaders in the national campaign team include the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Minister of State for Petroleum Chief Timipre Sylva, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator George Akume, some former governors, Ministers, among many other party chieftains.

In the national campaign committee, Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi will deputie governor Hope Uzodinma as deputy chairman, governor Babajide Sawoolu will head finance sub-committee, governor Abubakar Badaru heads special intervention, governor Yahaya Bello heads security committee and Chief Timipre Sylva heads election sub-committee among others.

In a release personally signed by the chairman National Caretaker Committee of the party and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, said the National Campaign Committee will be inaugurated today Tuesday August 17th 2021, by 12noon at the national secretariat of APC.

The campaign team is expected to deliver the party’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming election Senator Andy Uba.