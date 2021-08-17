Anambra: APC’s chances of landslide victory certain – Buni

Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, said the chances of his party in winning the forthcoming governorship election with a landslide victory has increased.

Buni stated this Tuesday in Abuja while inaugurating National Campaign Committee of the party head by governor Hope Uzodinma as chairman.

Other party leaders in the national campaign team include the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Minister of State for Petroleum Chief Timipre Sylva, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator George Akume, some former governors, Ministers, among many other party chieftains.

The campaign committee also has Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi as vice chairman, governor Babajide Sawoolu will head finance sub-committee, governor Abubakar Badaru heads special intervention, governor Yahaya Bello heads security committee and Chief Timipre Sylva heads election sub-committee among others.

Buni said: “I am glad to say with sense of satisfaction the growing fortunes of the party in Anambra state and the South-east geopolitical zone in general has increased our hope for victory. This will no doubt increase our chance of winning the election with landslide victory.

“May l call on the committee to concentrate on issues that will add value to the success of the party and avoid issues that may distract us from the path of victory. We should remain resolute, committed and law abiding throughout the assignment and beyond.

“I also wish to call on the officials, party stakeholders and our loyal party members to support the committee in achieving its set target of delivering Anambra state to APC.”

The Yove state governor urged the people of Anambra state to the advantage of the coming election to join the ruling party.

“To the people of Anambra state, this is an opportunity to belong to the national party, we should all support the committee for a successful assignment for a brighter future and for the good of Anambra state.”

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration, chairman of the Committee and the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, said APC’s performance against all forms of insecurity in the country will

“If you look at Nigeria today, you will know that the party to beat is APC because APC has been able to demonstrate amidst global crisis; economic and political crisis that we have the capacity to secure the future of the country and that they have done by coming out strongly to combat the hostility occasioned by the Boko Haram activities, the issue of banditry, issue of food insecurity, social interventions and so on.

“This government has done a lot and that is the party to beat. Look around, is there any political party remaining? The only party that is healthy, united today in Nigeria is APC. So why will you not join a ruling party to be part of the Nigerian projects?”