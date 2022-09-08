Anambra: Appoint substantive board chair, others into disability rights commission, group begs Soludo

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Anambra State Chapter, Wednesday, appealed to Governor Charles Soludo to appoint more permanent members into the State Disability Rights Commission (DRC) to make it functional.

The group which made the appeal at a one day public presentation of the abridge Igbo and Pidgin version of Anambra State Disability Rights Law (2018), held in Awka, noted that having a permanent board chairman and some permanent members would assist to improve the working of the commission and general welfare of people with disabilities (PWDs).

The State Legal Adviser, JONAPWD, Barr. Peter Moneke, who discussed contents of the Anambra State Disability Rights Law (2018) argued that they need a vibrant commission to achieve it objectives and full implementation through sensitisations, articulation of programmes and actions.

“Our governor needs to note that the work of the commission is a full time appointment. We need people we can see whenever we visit the office. We want some people who will be free to attend to our needs, and implement our projects with passion. He should also appoint our members into his cabinet, as Transition Committee (TC) members and into the board of Anambra State Physical Planning (ANPPB) for a liveable and prosperous Anambra,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Barrister Charles Nwoji, represented by Mr Joseph Uchendu, maintained that if the commission appoints capable hands to attend to thier needs, it would realise it objectives very fast.

On her part, the Coordinator, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), Mrs Josephine Onah, urged JONAPWD and the DRC to increase advocacy campaign and sensitisations about the State Disability Rights law among the populace and public office holders so as to achieve its hundred percent implementation.

Contributing, the Chairman, Anambra State Disability Rights Commission, Barr. Chuks Ezewuzie, represented by Mr Samuel Okoro; Mr Eloka Maduekwe; and Acting State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission, Madam Agatha Uzo, represented by Mr Okoroji Obinna, assured support for the PWDs and disability rights law across the State.

Earlier, the State Chairman of JONAPWD, Comrade Ugochukwu Okeke, commended RoLAC which facilitated the passage of the law and also trained 40 sign language interpreters, among other things, noting that the programme was aimed at making the disability rights law handy, accessible and easy to read.

