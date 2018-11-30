Anambra Assembly reopens amidst tight security



About a fortnight after the Anambra State House of Assembly Complex was sealed by the State Police Command to forestall further breakdown of law and order, the House reopened for sitting yesterday.

Recall that the assembly was shut down following purported impeachment of the Speaker, Mrs Rita Maduagwu, and the election of a factional Speaker, a development that led to crisis in the legislature.

The Police had following the crisis that ensued shut down the Complex thereby shutting out both legislative staff and the lawmakers.

But yesterday when the gates were thrown opened, workers in the assembly were seen in their duty posts for business of the day but the lawmakers had yet to sit as at the time of the report.

The Substantive Speaker, Maduagwu, entered the chamber with only one lawmaker, Mr Paschal Agbodike, representing Ihiala 2 Constituency APGA and left immediately.

About 10 minutes after, the factional Speaker, Mr Ikem Uzoezie, walked in with the Majority Leader, Mr Victor Okoye, Minority leader, Mr Onyebuchi Offor , Mr Kingsley Iruba, ( Nnewi South), Mr Ikechukwu Umeh, (Aguata 1), and Mr Romanus Obi (Orumba North).

Other lawmakers were also seated at the assembly waiting for resumption of plenary. However, neither the Clerk of the assembly, Mr Pius Udoh nor his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Aneotoh, were seen at the House.

The factional Speaker, Uzoezie who later addressed newsmen said he was at the complex to assess it after the police unsealed it adding that the lawmakers might sit if the need arose.

The factional speaker maintained that he was the substantive speaker as Maduagwu had been impeached over alleged highhandedness and misappropriation of funds.

There were heavy presence of security agents at the complex to maintain law and order. (NAN)

