Anambra: Ayuba rejects Nwafor, reaffirms Orizu as NLC Chairperson

The National Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, Wednesday, reaffirmed Comrade Chinwe Orizu as the chapter Chairperson in Anambra State.

Orizu, formerly the State first Vice Chairperson, emerged as Chairperson of the NLC in Anambra State, last year following retirement of the immediate State Chairman of the chapter, Comrade Jerry Nnubia from the civil service.

Wabba, speaking at Awka through a representative, Comrade Benson Okah, also dismissed Comrade Humphrey Emeka Nwafor led factional leadership of NLC in Anambra, and urged the state government, law enforcement agents and other relevant authorities to work with her.

This was barely 24 hours after some past state Chairpesons of NLC, Comrades Godwin Ibekwe, Anthony Ugozor and Patrick Obianyo, including executive of some affiliate bodies in labour union, on Tuesday, appealed to Wabba to work with Nwafor, who according to them was duly elected and fully backed by them.

According to Wabba, NLC remains one in Anambra state and led by Orizu, who they sent in a congratulatory message to, and through a letter of introduction dated January 18, 2022 and signed by Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC National Secretary.

Speaking at the visit, the new Chairperson, Comrade Mrs Chinwe Orizu, who is also the chairperson of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), thanked the national leadership, assuring that her tenure would work for the common good of workers.

Orizu, who recalled that her election was in line with the Constitution of NLC, noted that all the four Vice Chairpersons of NLC met at State Administrative Council (SAC) level and chose her, and she was formally handed over on December 22, 2021 in accordance to the order of the national body.

On expectations of her leadership, Orizu said she was optimistic that workers welfare would be well addressed especially in the coming administration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who she charged to consider the issues of payment of pensions and gratuity as top priorities.



