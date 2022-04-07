Anambra: Catholic Bishop empowers 35 less-privileged persons





The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Thursday, empowered 35 unemployed persons from less privileged homes with sewing machines and grants to takeoff choice businesses.

The beneficiaries selected from across parishes in the Diocese, were sponsored by Justice and Peace Development Caritas (JDPC) with a view to build a prosperous and spiritually sound parishioners.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Bishop Ezeokafor, represented by Chancellor of the Dioecese, Very Rev. Fr. Charles Ndubuisi, said it was also aimed at ensuring that the talented people from the Diocese with skills become employers of labours and help to improve the services of God.

“We want to ensure that everyone in our diocese create impact on others. We want people to be of beneficiaries to others within them. As our Lord Jesus Christ did by feeding the multitude, healing the sicks and winning souls, we are feeding people both spiritually and physically with what will enable them to have abundant Life,” he noted.

Also speaking, the Director of JDPC, Awka Diocese, Rev. Fr. Levi Uko, who said the project cost about two million Naira, urged the beneficiaries not to sale the sewing machines or divert the capital to other purposes.

“Please kindly not sale these sewing machines. But use it well for self sustenance and creating opportunities for others to be impacted by your works and activities. We will monitor your activities to see that you invest the resources well. We don’t want you to be hungry or resort to begging,” he noted.

In separate interviews, two of the beneficiaries, Mr Rita Nwabueze, from Ebenebe Parish, Mr Onochie Jonah of St Thomas Aquinas Parish Awka, and Miss Ugwu Josephine Chidinma, appreciated the kind gestures from the Diocese, noting that they would utilised the opportunity to empower others.