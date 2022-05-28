Anambra central: Reps member floors ex-APGA National chairman, Victor Umeh, grabs party ticket

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, Thursday, lost his ambition to grab the ticket of APGA for Anambra Central senatorial district.

Umeh, who scored 151 votes was defeated by the member representing Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anaocha Federal Constituency, Hon. Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo, that garnered 162 votes.

Another contestant in the race and former Protocol Officer/Deputy Chief of Staff to former governor Willie Obiano, Mr Uzuegbunam Okagbue, scored 10 votes to come third in the keenly contested primary election held at Awka, the state capital.

The Returning Officer for the election, Mrs Elizabeth Nwokocha, described the election as peaceful, and commended the contestants and delegates for their conduct and comportment.

Reacting, the Senatorial candidate of APGA, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, called on his co-contestants to join hands with him to ensure that APGA was victorious at the main election.

“I’m happy, I knew God destined a day like this. I thank our governor, Prof Soludo, I thank our national chairman, Chief Victor Oye, the NWC and the various ward chairmen, for their support, which brought about this victory. I call on my brothers and co-aspirants to join hands with me, as I can not do it alone. Winning Anambra Central will be a collective responsibility,” he said.

