Anambra chamber of commerce partners with government to attract investors, promote locally made goods

The Awka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (AWKACCIMA), Monday, sought partnership with Anambra state government to promote locally made goods and improve lives.

President of AWKACCIMA, Princess Caroline Ajuora, who made the appeal when the organisation paid a visit to the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi, explained that the group would mobilise captains of industry, market leaders and others to build a relationship and strong alliance with the government.

“The aim is to organise our collective efforts to enhance the development of manufacturing/industrial sector, and to improve the overall economy of the State,” she noted.

According to her, the association would organise commercial, business and economic summits this year and subsequent years, as well as attract more foreign and local investors into the State.

Responding, Dr Ngonadi assured that the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, was poised to invest on public private partnerships (PPPs), Trade ventures and Free Trade Zones in order to deliver many projects and provide better public services.

“Free Trade Zones would drive production and encourage businesses. It would attract both local and foreign direct investments. So it is our intention to work with you people. I am interested in summits, especially where it has to do with the vision of government in promoting made-in-Anambra goods,” he added.







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

