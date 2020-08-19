Anambra community seeks govt intervention to end 10-year-old constitution crisis



Some concerned people of Nanka, Orumba North local government area, Anambra State, under the auspices of Ezeokwghi Ezeofor Royal Family Nanka have sought governor Willie Obiano’s intervention to end the lingering crisis rocking the community for about ten years.

The family in a petition signed by Chief Ben Okeke as Chairman, and Mr Wilfred Okafor as Assistant Secretary and addressed to Obiano, the State Chief Judge, the state Attorney general, Director of Prosecution in the state ministry of justice and Administrative Judge of Aguata High Court, alleged that Nanka had been in crisis since creation of ‘Nanka Town Union and Chieftaincy Constitution 2011’ which according to them were approved by government unknowingly.



According to Okeke, who addressed the media on behalf of the family, four community leaders were being prosecuted for alleged ‘uttering and forgery’ with respect to the said constitution in charge number AJMC/42C/2017 before Aguata Magistrate court.

“We had gone to court on 17/8/2020 and the matter was adjourned sine die by the Magistrate based on the petition written by “an interested party” upon which the Attorney General and Commissioner for justice directed our lawyer to remit the original case file to her office to enable her answer the petition.

“Who is the interested party? What business has he/she in our case? Why is his/her identity being hidden from us and the public? These and others are questions left to the authorities to answer in the interest of justice. We deserve as citizens of this country to know what is happening in our case and to make contributions before decisions affecting us are taken by the government,” part of the petition read.



Okeke appealed to the governor to direct the relevant agents to allow speedy trial of the case for justice to prevail, which he said would bring lasting peace to Nanka.



But responding in a telephone interview, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, who claimed to have been briefed by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mrs Uju Nwogu, described as falsehood allegations that she was conniving with a party.



“I am just coming out of exco meetings…The honourable attorney general and commissioner for justice said she was embarrassed by the allegation. She said she only demanded for the files to see how the case could be settled following a series of petitions from both parties. So, it is falsehood. They should stop spreading falsehood to the public,” he said.