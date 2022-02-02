Anambra community withdraws land grabbing charges against ex-leader

Nando community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, Wednesday, rewarded her former President General, Chief Ignatius Aghadinuno, as a patron together with an excellence award, three years after being ‘wrongly’ sacked from office.

Blueprint had reported how Aghadinuno-led town union executive was dissolved through a letter from the state government dated August 7, 2019 over allegations of land grabbing and others levelled against him by Ojiani, an age group from his village, Abube.

The development, it would be recalled, led to constitution of a caretaker committee town union even as Aghadinuno sought redress in court.

The new President General of Nando, Hon. Nkachikwulu Nwakor, at a formal handover ceremony held at Nando town hall to usher in his leadership, conferred the patronship position, and award of excellence on Aghadinuno, describing him as a hero.

He also read a letter of apology authored by Abube, a village that previously accused Aghadinuno of land grabbing, as well as the finding by a committee constituted to look into the issues which among other things, pronounced him innocence of all the allegations.

He, therefore, appealed for his support and guidance with a view to take Nando to an enviable height.

Other stakeholders of the community including Chief Clement Udeanyinya and Chief Onyeka Uwakwe, praised the courage of Aghadinuno for seeking justice and for accepting to forgive all after been cleared.

Earlier, the celebrant, Chief Ignatius Aghadinuno, assured that he would rally round the new executive to ensure they succeed in their administration.

He further handed over several projects executed by his administration in eighteen months to include the state government community infrastructural programme (N20m-choose-your project), renovation of markets and schools, skills acquisition centre, health post, and others.