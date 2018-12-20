Anambra CP promises watertight security at Christmas, New Year 

The Anambra state Police Command has assured Anambra citizens that this year’s Christmas and new year celebrations, like the previous ones, will be conducted peacefully. According to a release from the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Muhammad, the Command in conjunction with other Sister agencies has put in place a robust Crime prevention strategies. Muhammad listed such strategies to include visibility policing, foot and vehicular patrols, Joint stop and search operations, constant raids on criminal hideouts and traffic decongestions. He warned that knock-outs, fire crackers and other forms of fireworks in the State constitute a serious security risk as it is capable of misleading the security personnel on apparent danger of gunshots as well as engender fear in the minds of the peace loving citizens. “Consequently, Parents and Guardians are advised to warn their children and wards from purchasing and using knockouts as the law governing the sales, purchase and use of fireworks is still in Force. “Members of the public are equally enjoined to refrain from unauthorized use of Sirens, tinted glasses and covering of vehicles plate numbers. “Groups or persons desiring to commit the above stated offences are warned to desist forthwith as anyone arrested would be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the command added. The command further enjoined the citizenry to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ whose birth is been commemorated by propagating peace, demonstrating love and promoting harmonious coexistence amongst fellow citizens irrespective of religious or political affiliations. It also urged the public to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest Police Stations or through the Police Emergency numbers for prompt response: 07039194332 or 09074074062.

