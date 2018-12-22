Anambra CP warns officers against indiscriminate shooting

The Anambra state Police Commissioner, CP Garba Umar has warned personnel attached to influential persons in the society to adhere strictly on rules guiding use of firearms and refrain from unauthorized sporadic shootings on air.

Umar, in a press released signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Haruna Muhammed, equally directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs)/unit heads to intensify raids of black spots and sustain their ongoing Stop and search Operations.

“In order to enhance safe and secure environment for all Anambra residents especially during this festive period and to ensure a peaceful Christmas and new year celebrations in the State,

the Commissioner of Police CP Garba Baba Umar has directed all Area Commanders, DPOS ,PMF and other striking units in the State to intensify raids of black spots and criminal hideouts.

“Sustain the ongoing stop and search/ tactical operation duties and night patrols in order to deny miscreants and criminal elements the opportunity to operate within the State throughout the festive season. The CP further directed the Department of Operations to embark on Statewide visiting rounds to observe levels of compliance to his directives as well as strategies emplaced by Area Commanders, DPOs and Unit heads in their Areas of responsibilities,” the release added.

The CP also placed all officers in the Command on red alert at their respective duty posts in order to respond promptly to any situation or distress from members of the Public.

He further assured the public of adequate protection, and implored them to report any suspicious person or movements to the nearest Police Station.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.