Anambra: CUPP decries failure of BVAS

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has expressed disappointment over “the massive and fundamental failure of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by the Independent Nation Electoral Commission (INEC)” in the conduct of Anambra governorship election.

According to CUPP in a statement on Monday, Chairman

Media Committee, Chukwudi Ezeobika Esq., “the Anambra elections clearly showed that the commission lacks the capacity and or competence to conduct future elections in Nigeria.”

The statement further read: “Having commenced preparations for this election for over a year, it is indeed worrisome that many indigenes of Anambra state who turned out en masse to vote on Saturday, could not exercise their franchise due to gross incompetence of INEC staff.

“Having extended the scheduled election to a future date, the cost implications of such extention on Security agencies and Stakeholders especially political parties, cannot be overemphasised and currently hangs on a balance.

“The inability of INEC to organise and conduct a single gubernatorial election in one out of the 36 states of the federation calls for serious concerns.

CUPP wondered why the commission despite several assurances of a credible election in Anambra state could not overcome some of the challenges that threatened the conduct of free, fair and credible polls.

The coalition said “the wrongful exclusion of some political parties by INEC and its disobedience to subsisting Court of Appeal judgement has dealt a huge blow to and voided the entire exercise in Anambra state.”