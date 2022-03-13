Anambra: Don’t be afraid to offend religious leaders, PFN tells Soludo

Religious leaders in Anambra state, have urged the incoming governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to be ready to offend the leadership of religious institutions if he must succeed in the next four years.

Soludo, the winner of Anambra state 2021 gubernatorial poll under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), is billed to takeover the mantle of leadership from Chief Willie Obiano next week Thursday, March 17.

The presiding bishop, The Grace of God Mission, Paul Nwachukwu, gave the advice in Awka, at Alaigbo Sunrise Prayer Crusade organised by PFN to pray for progress and emancipation of Igbo nation.

According to Nwachukwu, Anambra state had been bedeviled with religious politics, which if set aside and embrace competency, God would use the new administration to change the state and Igbo nation by extension.

“If Soludo must succeed, he must get ready to offend religious leaders. He will perform when he gets ready to offend religious leaders. He must do away with religious politics when he takes over. He needs people in his cabinet that can tell him the truth and support his administration by doing the right things. He needs our prayers.

” If at least 10 persons from every Church can support him with prayers, he will surely succeed. But to do this right, everyone must also repent. Our church leaders must repent. He needs competent people around him to succeed. We need people who are qualified not based on their religious inclination or party,” he noted.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of PFN, Pastor Moses Ezedebego, said God has remembered the Igbo nation and would through Anambra State, extend blessing and revival to the country at large.