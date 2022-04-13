Anambra: Driver, 2 Reverend sisters, others burn beyond recognitions in auto crash







At least five persons including two reverend sisters, a driver and two others were burnt beyond recognition following an auto crash at along Enugu-Onistha expressway by Nawfia, Njikoka local government area, Anambra state.



Blueprint learnt that the accident which involved Toyota Highlander with registration number: BMR570BE and a Toyota Hiace Bus with no registration number occured Tuesday night.

The cause of the accident is yet unknown as at the time of filling this report.



It was learnt that the deceased Reverend Sisters and their driver were from Handmaid Secondary school, while the two others were Mr Emma Oramulu Okeke, a food dealer and his wife.



Sources said Okeke was driving his wife with some bags of rice and other goods while the vehicle driving the religious hit it from behind.

But the Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Ms Margaret Onabe, who confirmed the report said the crash happened around 6.30 hours.

According to Onabe, eyewitness reported that the “bus driver was on speed, lost control, and rammed into the Highlander from behind, crashed and the both vehicles caught fire.

Five people compromising two male adults and 3 female adults were involved in the crash. They were killed (burnt completely).



“FRSC Rescue team from RS5.3 Sector Command Awka are on ground managing traffic and ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is removed.

The Sector Commander Anambra State, Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi has Commiserate with the families of the dead victims and sends his prayers to the victims repose souls,” Onabe said.



