Anambra election: CSOs score NSCDC high on conduct

A coalition of civil society and non-governmental organisations, under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for transparency and accountability, have commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and its leadership for the professional conduct of its officers and men deployed to Anambra state for the November 6 governorship election in the state.



Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, spokesperson for the coalition, Comrade Sunday Attah, said the officers and men of the NSCDC engaged with voters, other security agents and citizens in the state with dignity, mutual respect and proficiency.



.The coalition comprises several other sister organisations including; the Stand Up Nigeria Movement, Save Humanity Advocacy Centre, Nigeria Unite Against Corruption, Voice for Change Congress and Arewa Youths Federation. It commended the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, for his top-to-bottom exemplary leadership style which puts professionalism, dedication to service and sacrifice at the forefront of his vision since assuming office.





Attah who led a team of CSOs to monitor the elections, noted that “with the preliminary reports from our officials on election monitoring and observation assignment in Anambra, we are satisfied that officers and men of the corps on ground in Anambra to forestall attacks on voters and ensure a hitch-free electoral process adhered strictly to the warning of the NSCDC boss that they should avoid excessive use of force and abide by all rules of engagement

“We recall that during a situational assessment visit to Anambra state ahead of the election, Dr Audi made it clear to his 20,000-strong NSCDC operatives deployed for the election to observe the highest level of professionalism, civility, decorum and respect for the rights of all voters coming out to exercise their franchise in order to elect the next governor for the state”.

According to Attah, “It is heartwarming, therefore, to note that the warning did not fall on deaf ears as men of the corps conducted themselves at the realm of professionalism throughout the election day.

“We are not surprised by the commitment to professionalism displayed by officers and men of the corps on election duty in Anambra. Those who have followed the antecedents of the commandant general will observe that since his appointment, he has been committed to selfless and disciplined NSCDC poised to achieve operational excellence and efficiency through a coordinated strategy to ensure the fulfillment of its core mandates.”

The coalition urged the general public to continue to support the NSCDC as it continues to deplore its structure and resources to tackling the various security challenges in the country.