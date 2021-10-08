Anambra election: SaMBA rejects state of emergency, slams Malami

Southern and Middle-Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has described as worrisome call by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN that the federal government may declare a state of emergency in Anambra state. They rejected the suggestion and urged the AGF to bury the thought.

In a statement issued Wednesday, SaMBA wondered why Malami would threaten to declare a state of emergency in Anambra while ignoring the northern states of Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfra , Sokoto and Niger states where a “festival of killings” are going on.

Signed by its spokesman, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr, the statement reminded Malami that despite “killing festival” in Katsina , Kaduna, Zamfra , Sokoto and Niger, elections were conducted in those states without a declaration of a state of emergency.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that a state of emergency may be declared in Anambra for the conduct of November 6, governorship election in the state.

“It is surprising that the Attorney General of the Federation will make such statement seeing that such statement may lend credence to the suspicion that the crisis in Anambra state is being orchestrated by some clique in the ruling All Progressive Congress Party (APC) to win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“Elections were conducted in Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfra , Sokoto and Niger despite the “killings festival” that is going on in those states and the AGF did not talk about declaring state of emergency in those areas.”