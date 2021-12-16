Anambra: Ex-governor, Ezeife, loses wife

Njideka, wife of first Governor the present Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who served as the First Lady of the state, during the ill-fated transition programme of Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, is dead.

The former First Lady, passed away after a brief illness in the United States of America, few hours after she was scheduled to return to Nigeria on December 13.

She was said to have suddenly become sick a day before her travel and and could not make the trip, according to a statement announcing her passage on Tuesday.

The statement, signed by Prof Charles Nwekeaku, Ohanaeze Secretary, read: “I write to inform our distinguished Igbo Elders of the transition to the great beyond of former First Lady of Anambra State.

“Our members are enjoined to commiserate with the Ezeife family and remember them in prayers,” the statement further said.