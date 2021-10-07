Anambra female herbal practioner celebrates 75th birthday, offers free medicare to 875 patients

The founder and Managing Director, Centre for Psychic and Healing Administration (CPHA), Awka, Dr Mrs Flora Ilonzo, Thursday, offered a free herbal medical services to over 875 patients as part of events marking her 75th birthday.

The beneficiaries, including ulcering and stroke patients, received free laboratory tests, medical consultancy, herbal drugs and others in accordance with their health challenges.

Ilonzo, a renowned herbal medical practitioner, with several published books on African plants, health and herbarium, equally used the occasion to launch a new book, ‘ A Guide to Healthy Living’, including her first annual lecture.

She thanked God Almighty for the gift of life and appreciated United Nations for recognising her with UN Noble Ambassadors Award on her plate number, stressing that she would not relent in rendering humanitarian services to the people.

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who graced the occasion with his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu, hailed the celebrant for her immense contributions to humanity.

Leader of Arewa Women for Development, Hajia Aisha Ibrahim, whose group came to felicitate with Ilonzo, described her as a saviour to northerners because “She gives treatment to any Hausa person that is sick. She gave so many of our children scholarships and we are proud of her. That is why we call her Mama Hausa.”

Earlier, chairman of the occasion, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, commended the celebrant for using the occasion to document her achievement, even as he described her kind gesture as virtues worth emulating.



