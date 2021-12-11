Anambra: FRSC arrests 5503 road traffic offenders, records 37 deaths, 239 injuried persons in 7 months

At least a total of 5503 persons have been arrested in Anambra state for committing​ various road safety offences within the month of May to November, 2021.

The State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, who disclosed this at a press conference in Awka, explained that the offenders committed 6687 offences including seatbelt violation but only three had been prosecuted and jailed within the period.

According to Irelewuyi, who took over the command in the month of May, Anambra Sector Command also recorded a total of 110 road traffic crashes with 27 of them being fatal.

He also accidents claimed 37 lives with 239 injured persons within the seven months period.

On Christmas and New Year festivities, the Sector Commander announced that the command had identified nine ‘flashpoints’ in Anambra State where traffic was expected to increase, noting that they would mobilise more officers to man those places and others from December 17 with body cameras for ease of movement, prevention of assault and corruptions.

“There is no gain saying therefore that traffic is expected to increase in the state by as high as 30% during this festive season. Some critical flashpoints have been identified. They are Onitsha- Metro, Onitsha- Owerri road, Ihiala, Umunze, Awka metro, Amansea, Oye-agu junction/Abagana, Nnobi junction and Eke Awka. The command is fully prepared to tackle these emerging traffic challenges. We have put in some operational strategies in place.

“They include extension of our working hours, and to mount pressures on relevant agencies to carry-on palliative repairs on major failed portions/potholes on the road. These include Awambia- Zone 13(Awka-Onitsha), immigration junction, Amansea, Opposite Lagos park and Upper Iweka (Onitsha- Awka lane). Others are early deployment of personeel, availability of logistics and deployment of 407 regular Marshals and 600 special Marshals,” he maintained.

The Sector Commander, while commending relevant security agencies and Anambra State government for their support in ensuring free flow of traffics and security, however, enjoined cooperations of the motorists and general public throughout the festivity seasons and beyond.