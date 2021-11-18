Anambra governorship election: Arewa group lauds security agencies, INEC

Arewa Youth Federation has said the successful conduct of the governorship election in Anambra state despite threats issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) speaks volume of the gallantry of security agencies.

The group also commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the professional conduct of it’s officials during the exercise.

There were palpable fears following media reports that the governorship election in Anambra state will not hold due to a one week sit at home order issued by IPOB.

However, IPOB later rescinded it’s decision.

The group, addressing a press conference in Abuja through its President, Muhammad Matazu, explained that the nation’s security agencies dexterity in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the election has rekindled confidence that security of life and property of citizens and the unity of the country is guaranteed.

He stated that the security agencies successfully carried out President Buhari’s directive to make sure non state actors do not disrupt or prevent the people of Anambra from freely deciding who governs them.

The group particularly lauded the effective coordination of the intelligence agencies that clipped the wings of enemies of the country disguising a separatists with the aim of distracting election so as to give the country a bad image in the international community.

“We are aware that the last minute decision of the proscribed IPOB to rescind it’s earlier decision declaring a sit at home order from 5 November when election was billed for 6 November was because of the security operations in the state. The synergy between the various security agencies that ensured that no lawful citizen suffered any form of harm or harassment is highly commendable.

“Worthy of note is the intelligence gathering coordinated by the the Defence Intelligence Agency, State Security Services amongst others that gave the operatives precise leads in their operations. The aerial surveillance done by the Nigeria Airforece also added impetus as it forced the criminal elements to recoil in their shelves”, the group noted.

The group further urged the security agencies not to relent but replicate the success recorded in Anambra state in all other states of the country.

According to Matazu , the success of the Anambra state governorship election has put to rest allegations made by some misguided persons against security agencies.

“That no single life was reportedly lost with the huge presence of security personnel in the state only point to the fact that protection of life and property is paramount to our security agencies. Herein, we appeal to Nigerians to always volunteer information to security agencies as contribution to securing the country,” the group added.