Anambra governorship election: At last, APC breaks silence

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday, decried alleged irregularities, malfunctioned Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and faulty machines, which it said affected the presumed victory of its candidate for Anambra State November 6 gubernatorial poll, Senator Andy Uba.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Basil Ejidike, who disclosed this in a press conference in Awka, said they were surprised over the election.

“What happened on election day with the BVAS was a surprise to us. We are surprised to discover they did not function appropriately. Voters turned out but ended up not voting. In my polling unit it took me 15 minutes to be cleared to cast one vote. I visited Onitsha south not less than eight times to complain about the BVAS, and I hope that INEC will improve on it.

“In Orumba North the returning officer claimed there was no election, but the Electoral Officer claimed there was. A committee was set up, but there is no way you can cross check the result without checking the BVAS. The returning officer agreed and collated the result and you agree with me the situation is not the best.

“They cancelled 10,000 votes for APC in Abatete and went ahead to announce the result. In Uke elections held in only six out of 17 polling units. Many other units in Idemili had not election and INEC still collated and announced results

“The essence of this is to draw all these grey areas to INEC, so that justice may be seen to have been done. We have not in anyway called for cancellation, but adequate attention should be given to these areas to help the people exercise their franchise,” he said.

He also denied allegations that he fainted noting that despite the party’s protests, there were no truth in some press statements attributed to the party, and being circulated on the social media.

“There is another one that said that I collapsed, after hearing the result of my ward, where they claimed I lost. I want to make it clear that they were false information. The picture saying that I collapsed is false. My polling unit 002 bridgehead market, Onitsha was won by APC. I had 95 percent in the unit and even in my ward. If you look at the picture they are circulating, you will know that it has no resemplace of my person at all,” he added.