Anambra governorship election: DG hails corps members’ neutrality

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps ((NYSC), Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has commended the patriotism of corps members engaged in the conduct of the governorship Election in Anambra state.

A statement from the Director-General’s office Saturday disclosed that he made the commendation while monitoring the election in some parts of the state.

“The Corps Members had written their names in the anals of history, having contributed towards the entrenchment of credible electoral process,” he said.

General Ibrahim enjoined them to remain impartial and perform their duties in line with the established rules.

Some of the places visited by the DG included Anaocha local government area, where he monitored the exercise in Ward 001 Unit 008; Eziano Ward 1 Unit 025; Ward 004 Eke market square; Ward 009 Unit 026; and Ward 010 Unit 001.

Other places he visited were Ward 009 Unit 005 Nri village as well as Units 001, 002, 003, 010 and 0011 in Central School, Amawbia.

In Awka South local government area, General Ibrahim visited Unit 003 Ward 007 and Unit 005 in Community Primary School 1.

In all the polling units visited, there were security agents on ground, and the corps members informed the Director-General that the conduct of the exercise was peaceful.

However, they reported technical challenges with the accreditation devise, BVAS, resulting in slow pace of voting in some of the units, the statement further disclosed.

The Director-General appealed for calm among the voters just as he and his team provided feedback to the election body.

At Unit 003 Ward 007 in Awka South local government area, an election observer, Nwadishi Faith Ossai, from the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, was full of praises for the Director-General for going round to monitor how corps members were faring during the exercise, and extolled their neutrality.