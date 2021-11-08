Anambra governorship election: INEC makes fresh announcement on remaining LGA Ihiala

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made a slight adjustment to the commencement and closing time for the said supplementary election coming up in Ihiala Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 9.

According to a statement on Monday by the National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye, polling in respect of the supplementary election will commence by 10am and end at 4.pm.



The statement read: “Following the suspension of collation of results in respect of the 2021 Anambra state governorship election as announced Sunday, November 7, 2021, and the decision of the commission to hold election in Ihiala Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 9, the Commission in line with extant rules and regulations has made a slight adjustment to the commencement and closing time for the said election.

.



“Accordingly, polling in respect of the supplementary election for Ihiala Local Government will commence tomorrow at 10am and end at 4.pm.

“This decision, which will be strictly complied with, has been taken following a careful review of the prevailing situation in Anambra state and is being widely shared with the stakeholders including security agencies

“We urge political parties, voters, election duty officials, election observers, the media and the general public to note this slight modification. We also appeal to citizens to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to ensure that the election is brought to a peaceful conclusion.”