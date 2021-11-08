Anambra governorship election: Ozigbo sure of victory, rallies votes for PDP at supplementary poll

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra State November 6 poll, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has called on party supporters to turn out in their numbers to support him to victory at the supplementary election taking place in Ihiala LGA on Tuesday, November 9.

Ozigbo, who made the call in a press conference, Monday, expressed optimism that the Ihiala polls could upturn the fortune of the party, given that the number of registered voters in the area exceed the number of votes with which APGA is leading in the election.

“In Ihiala alone, we have about 148,000 registered voters. Other areas where supplementary elections will hold such as Awka North, Orumba North, Idemili North etc, have over 100,000 registered voters. Our desire is to upturn the situation to our advantage. Chances are still there for PDP to overtake.

“The election is still winnable for PDP. We call on our teaming supporters and stakeholders, turn out in their numbers to show us solidarity and support us. My reason for joining the governorship race is because of my discomfort about the situation of Anambra State. I believe that Anambra deserves the better. This is why I left what I considered my comfort zone to delve into this project,” he said.



Ozigbo, who commended INEC for digitalising the voting process, also called on the electoral umpire to ensure that voters will not be disenfranchised in the rescheduled polls; emphasizing that overwhelming percentage of Anambra voters could not vote due to malfunctioning of INEC’s bimodal machines.