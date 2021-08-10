Anambra Governorship: Umeoji, Okeke reject Appeal Court Judgment, head to Supreme Court

The Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and the Ag. National Chairman of the party, Jude Okeke have rejected the judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Kano, which set aside the judgment of the Jigawa High Court.

The Jigawa High Court had earlier declared Jude Okeke as chairman of Party and only candidate that emerged from his leadership as authentic.

The party, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, instructed lawyers to Okeke, to take all necessary steps to appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court, adding, “the judgment is just a mere temporary setback, which will be set aside by the Supreme Court as quickly and easily as possible.

“The Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji campaign will therefore continue unhindered pending the judgment of the Supreme Court where victory is assured. All supporters and party members are therefore urged to remain peaceful and law abiding while maintaining the confidence level as there is nothing that can stop an idea whose time has come, the statement read.

The Okeke-led APGA said that reports from the legal team, noted that “the Special Panel of the Court of Appeal turned law upside down by sitting on appeal over its earlier ruling and setting that ruling aside without consequential justice.

Continuing, the statement read “How could the Panel rule on the 30th of July, 2021 that the matter before it was a pre-election matter and struck out the Appeal by Chief Edozie Njoku filed on the 22nd July, 2021 that it was filed out of time and then come today to now rule that the case is no longer a pre-election matter, just to allow Victor Oye’s appeal that was filed on the 30th July, 2021.

“The Supreme Court will gladly remind the Court of Appeal that consistency in its ruling is one of the core pillars of our judicial system and that a Court cannot sit on appeal over itself nor arbitrarily over rule itself.

“The Supreme Court being the highest Court in the land will indeed have an opportunity to do substantial justice and restore the ticket of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as the APGA Governorship candidate and High Chief Jude Okeke as the National Chairman of the Party.”