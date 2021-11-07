Anambra gov’ship poll: Youth council commends corps members for strengthening democracy

The National Youth council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended corp members serving as ad hoc electoral officials in the Anambra governorship election, which held on November 6, 2021, for the applaudable role they played in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the vice president of the organisation, Comrade Akoshile Mukhtar Sunday. The statement noted that the commitment and dedication of the corps members to the election is an indication that Nigerian youth are not just ready to partner with the government to ensure the sustainability of Nigerian democracy, but also are willing to make sacrifices to drive positive changes.

Mukhtar said , on-the-spot assessment shows that the election was conducted in a free and fair manner, even as the corps members deployed for the election showed the highest level of professionalism and moral uprightness. No corps member was fingered for any malpractice or unethical behaviour, he added.

“On behalf of the NYCN, I appreciate the corps members and refer to them as true ambassadors of the Nigerian Youth.

“Furthermore, I applaud the men and women of the Nigeria Police Force for protecting Nigerians, especially the corps members during the electioneering,” Mukhtar said.

He then assured the corps members, security operatives and the federal government of the council’s support and collaboration to ensure the achievement of socio-economic and political development for Nigeria.